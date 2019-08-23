US Fed pledges to sustain economic growth | Money Talks

The US Federal Reserve is ready to act if the economy needs a boost, says Chairman Jerome Powell. He was speaking at the Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Other US officials, including President Donald Trump say the economy is far from a recession. But as Mobin Nasir reports, there are some troubling signs on the horizon. #USFed #JeromePowell #DonaldTrump