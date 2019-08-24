August 24, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Floating Nuclear Reactor: Russia to provide power to remote communities
In Russia, a floating nuclear reactor has begun a journey to a remote settlement on the country's Arctic Coast. And when it arrives it will replace old energy installations and provide electricity and heat to residents. But campaigners are concerned - they say it's a possible disaster in the making. Ross Cullen reports from Moscow. #Russia #FloatingNuclear #NuclearEnergy
Floating Nuclear Reactor: Russia to provide power to remote communities
Explore