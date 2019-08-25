August 25, 2019
The War in Syria: Displaced people flee Idlib as regime advances
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians are fleeing the regime's latest advance in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib province. With options for escape limited, many people there say they want to head to Europe. Our Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth, spoke to some of those ready to make the difficult journey. #Idlib #SyriaWar #BasharAlAssad
