G7 Summit: World leaders are meeting in Biarritz

Leaders of some of the world's largest economies have gathered in the French resort of Biarritz for the annual G7 summit. They meet at a time of growing tensions between the US and China over their ongoing trade war. Last year's summit saw US President Donald Trump walk out, and this year there's real concern that leaders won't be able to find common ground on a range of crucial issues. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #G7Summit2019 #TradeWar #Macron