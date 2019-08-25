WORLD
1 MIN READ
India Crowdfunding: Online fundraising platforms gain popularity
Raising money online for causes has become a trend around the world. And crowdfunding is also gaining traction in India. Analysts say online platforms could play a particularly important role in bridging the wealth gap. But as crowdfunding becomes more popular, many also point out that it can be hard to know if donations are going to the right place. Rebecca Bundhun has this report.
India Crowdfunding: Online fundraising platforms gain popularity
August 25, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us