August 25, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
India Crowdfunding: Online fundraising platforms gain popularity
Raising money online for causes has become a trend around the world. And crowdfunding is also gaining traction in India. Analysts say online platforms could play a particularly important role in bridging the wealth gap. But as crowdfunding becomes more popular, many also point out that it can be hard to know if donations are going to the right place. Rebecca Bundhun has this report.
India Crowdfunding: Online fundraising platforms gain popularity
Explore