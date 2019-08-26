Amazon Fires: Protesters call for preserving nature to preserve lives

Massive fires continue to rage through Brazil's rainforests. President Jair Bolsonaro's promised to deploy nearly 44,000 soldiers to fight the blazes. But some reports suggest only a fraction of that number has been sent so far. Many Brazilians have been protesting, saying Bolsonaro's policies are doing irreparable damage to the environment. Reagan Des Veen reports. #AmazonRainforest #AmazonFire #JairBolsonaro