Blackface on show at Belgium festival – Newsfeed

00:54 - The use of blackface at a 150 year old festival in Belgium is being called out for the racism it is. Activists have written to UNESCO asking for the festival to lose its cultural heritage status 04:25 - Trump says the US can use nukes to bomb hurricanes 06:25 - Calls to protect the Amazon go global and gain strength 13:43 - Panda turns 37 #Newsfeed #BelgiumBlackFace #PrayForAmazon