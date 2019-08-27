BIZTECH
US and China to restart trade negotiations | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has left this year's G7 summit after what he calls a productive weekend of meetings with fellow world leaders. He's restarting talks to end a bruising trade war with China, and even showed willingness to reach a deal on Iran. It's a good sign for a global economy that's teetering on the edge of a major slowdown, but only if leaders can follow through. Paolo Montecillo reports. Simon McGregor-Wood gave us the latest from Biarritz, France. We were also joined by Sean King, senior vice president at Park Strategies in New York. #TradeNegotiations #G7Summit #TradeWar
August 27, 2019
