WORLD
1 MIN READ
Land Art Movement
In the 1960s the American art world was getting more and more commercialised. But at the same time, there was a rising trend towards environmentalism across the country. And so the land art movement was born when a group of artists wanted to get people out of museums and back into nature that they twisted, shaped and literally played with. Suzaan Boettger, Author of Earthworks: Art and the Landscape of the Sixties & Forthcoming Biography of Robert Smithson 00:22 #LandArt #SuzaanBoettger #Nature
Land Art Movement
August 27, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us