BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Disney unveils wave of new projects at fan expo | Money Talks
Disney recently hosted its D23 fan convention in California, the entertainment giant offered people glimpses into the studio's big-screen movie offerings, expansion plans for its amusement parks, and even a partnership with a retail chain. As Sibel Karkus reports, the star-studded line-up of shows for its new streaming service, Disney Plus, caught most of the attention. For more on Disney's dreams, Santosh Rao joins us from New York. He's the head of research at the merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners. #Disney #DisneyPlus #StreamingService
Disney unveils wave of new projects at fan expo | Money Talks
August 27, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us