ISLAMIC FASHION: Cultural breakthrough or cashing in?

It started as a one-off niche collections to target the wealthy Muslim buyer. Now Islamic fashion is going global—as top designers court the Muslim consumer. This is Roundtable. Joining us at the Roundtable is Mariah Idrissi, who hit the headlines, as the first hijab-wearing model in a mainstream fashion campaign; Alia Khan - Chairwoman of Islamic Fashion Design Council; Menswear designer Kevin Turton and ethical fashion journalist Hanan Abdel-Khalek.