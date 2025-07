Russian firm sues Boeing over grounded 737 Max aircraft | Money Talks

Troubles are mounting for aircraft maker, Boeing over its grounded fleet of 737 Max 8 jets. Russia's state-owned aircraft leasing company, Avia Capital Services, has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in a US court. It accuses Boeing of negligence in selling 'defective' aircraft. For more on this, Julia Chapman joined Money Talks from Moscow. #737MAX #Boeing #AviaCapital