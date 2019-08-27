August 27, 2019
Mozambique aims for higher coffee exports | Money Talks
Mozambique farmers are brewing up a way to provide much needed income for locals, and at the same time restore the rapidly eroding rainforest. The southern African nation wants to become one of the continent's major coffee producers. So far, the project has been successful but conflict in the region could stunt its growth. Philip Owira has more. #Mozambique #Coffee #CoffeeExports
