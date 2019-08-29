August 29, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is taking millions of jobs but here's what you can do
Experts say focusing on complex problem solving, critical thinking and creativity skills will continue to override robots and AI. According to a World Economic Forum study, robots will displace 75 million jobs in the next three years. But, they may also create 133 million new one. #ChinaRobots #Robotics #ArtitficialIntelligence #AI
