Does Belgium have a problem with blackface? – Newsfeed

00:44 - We speak to a man who runs Brussels Panthers, an anti-racism group. He has been fighting to get racist symbols and caricatures removed from Belgian cultural festivals, in order to try and start a dialogue about Belgium’s racist past 05:58 - Hundreds of millions of jobs will be lost in the next phase of the digital revolution 14:18 - Stray animals having a drink in a video that’s gone viral in Istanbul #Newsfeed #BelgiumBlackFace #SaveTheRhino