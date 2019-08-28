Turkish weaving tradition still lucrative trade | Money Talks

From scarves to carpets, Turkey's famous for its hand-crafted goods. But while the skills to make these items have survived for many generations, authorities are looking for ways to help them thrive. Sarah Balter went to the Black Sea coast to see how one of these handicrafts contributes to life and business in the region. #FerekitoCloth #TurkeyWeavers #HandCraftedGoods