July 15 Memorial Museum
The conflict has existed since the beginning of time. Artists have captured the atrocities of war every step of the way. Picasso's 'Guernica' and Goya's 'The Third of May' may be two of the first war paintings to come to mind, but there have been noteworthy works throughout the annals of time. So it is no surprise that a new museum in Istanbul tells the story of the country's 2016 failed coup in an artistic way. Nursena Tuter went to the Memory Museum to experience it herself. #July15 #MemorialMuseum #Istanbul
July 15 Memorial Museum
August 29, 2019
