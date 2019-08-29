Chi Modu

Biggie, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Nas. Name a musician at the forefront of the hip-hop explosion of the late 80s and early 90s, and you can bet that they have stood in front of Chi Modu's lens. Modu had a front-row seat during what is considered the golden era of rap. His photographs still bring goosebumps to fans, more than two decades later. Showcase's Aadel Haleem was able to get a very rare interview with Modu who shared his stories of hip hop; the glitz, the glamour and the controversy. #ChiModu #HipHop #Photography