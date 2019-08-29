Fighting cultural racism. Is it time to talk about Belgium’s problem with blackface?

Mouhad Reghif is from Brussels Panthers, a group that's fights against racism in all forms. They are pushing for Belgium to face up to its racist past and address the remnants of that past which are displayed every year in cultural festivals all over the country. And he's called on the UN to help.