Johan Cruyff statue revealed at Camp Nou in Barcelona

FC Barcelona honoured the late Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff with a statue and named their newest stadium after him. Cruyff played for Barcelona in the ’70s and was its coach in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Off the field, he also expressed solidarity with the call for regional autonomy for Catalans. #FCBarcelona #JohanCruyff #Cruyff