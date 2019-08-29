August 29, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian Harvard freshman denied entry into the US
Palestinian Harvard freshman Ismail B Ajjawi was denied entry into the US after being questioned by US immigration officials at the airport. The 17-year-old was interrogated for hours on his religious practices and his friends' social media posts, which were critical of the US. After being "deemed inadmissible," he was sent back to his home in Lebanon. #USimmigration #Harvard #Palestine
Palestinian Harvard freshman denied entry into the US
Explore