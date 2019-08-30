WORLD
1 MIN READ
Erdogan to Russia
The two leaders met at an air show on the outskirts of Moscow, as Ankara's own defence ties with Washington were up in the air. The delivery of the second batch of the S-400 missile system to Turkey, also came as they sat down to discuss possible defense cooperation. Turkey's purchase of the S-400 has created a deep rift with the US, and has all but ended Ankara's involvement in the F-35 program. But the meeting between President Erdogan and Putin wasn't entirely cordial. The Turkish president blamed the Russian backed Assad regime of threatening peace in Syria, with its continued bombardment of the last rebel enclave of Idlib. Erdogan also warned of a pending humanitarian crisis, and that Turkey could take steps along its border to prevent it from getting worse. Guests Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Barcin Yinanc Journalist at Hurriyet Daily News
Erdogan to Russia
August 30, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us