Erdogan to Russia | ‘Asia Anew’ Initiative

Turkish President Erdogan meets his Russian counterpart on a series of issues. From the situation in Syria’s Idlib to Turkeys agreed safe zone with the Americans and the delivery of the S-400 missile system. Plus, we look at how Turkey is set to diversify its foreign policy to build new links with Asia through the Asia Anew initiative, and we look at what challenges lie ahead.