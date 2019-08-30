Nigerian boy codes his own video games

9-year-old Basil Okpara Jnr. from Nigeria loves video games, so he decided to join a coding bootcamp to learn how to code his own games. Now he has over 35 games developed, and is helping other children learn how to code. In the future he wants to become a scientist. #Nigeria #VideoGames #Coding You can find Basil Okpara Jnr on Instagram @bjrgames and his games will be on Google Playstore by mid-September.