Ebola Outbreak: UN secretary general to visit the DRC

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is fighting an outbreak of the Ebola virus that started over a year ago. But health workers are having problems primarily because of mistrust by many rural communities and widespread security issues. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres begins a three-day visit to the country to assess the crisis at first hand. Francis Collings reports. #Ebola #EbolaOutbreak #DRC