Abandoned lion cub finds parental love

“I embraced him as a child of my own.” Zookeeper Adem Delioglan from Turkey’s Kayseri province has taken on the role of fathering a four-month-old lion cub. “Pusat” was abandoned by his mother at birth in April. Delioglan now cares for, feeds, and loves the cub. #animal #lion #cub