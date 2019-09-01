Mammoth Fossil: 7.5M-year-old remains discovered in Turkey

If the age of the Earth is represented on a 12-hour clock, then the time humans have lived on it began at just before 11;59. There's so much we don't know about what came before that. But important information can be found below ground. And as Yasin Eken reports, archaeologists digging in central Turkey have found a treasure-trove of clues. #Mammoth #Fosils #Turkey