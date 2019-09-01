September 1, 2019
Bolivia's Forest Fires: President Morales promises help from Russia
As fires rage through the Amazon rainforest, the response from South American governments has sparked global outrage. Brazil has been devastated by the flames. And so has its neighbour Bolivia. President Evo Morales has declared a state of emergency. But as Craig Vermay reports, people are demanding a stronger response., #Bolivia #Fire #Amazon
