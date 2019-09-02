Hong Kong Protesters: Police, protesters face off at metro station

Trade unions, professional associations and protesters are holding a general strike in Hong Kong, in the 13th week of civil disobedience in the Chinese city. Monday's action comes after another violent weekend which saw demonstrators and police face off at a metro station. Thousands of protesters also caused gridlock at the airport, blocking approach roads and public transportation links - all to attract more global attention to the anti-Beijing movement. Philip Owira has this report.