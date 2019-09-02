Eccentric Cinema | 'Angels' Gather in Lviv | The Art of the Arab World

In this episode of Showcase; Eccentric Cinema 01:11 Kim Wilkins, Postdoctoral Fellow in Screen Cultures at University of Oslo 04:06 'Angels' Gather in Lviv 10:39 Arabicity: Four Decades of Contemporary Arab Creativity 14:27 Rose Issa, Curator, Writer and Producer & Editor of Arabicity: Contemporary Arab Art 15:18 #Arabicity #Angels #EccentricCinema