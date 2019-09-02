Nigeria Videogames: Nine-year-old coder creates dozens of games

A lot of people consider Africa the world's largest untapped market for innovation. Part of the problem is the lack of internet access. According to the International Telecommunication Union, less than 20 percent of Africans are online. But the continent also has a lot of young people. And as Usman Aliyu Uba reports, children in Nigeria are now taking the lead when it comes to creativity. #Nigeria #Technology #Coding You can find Basil Okpara Jr on Instagram @bjrgames and his games will be on Google Playstore by mid-September.