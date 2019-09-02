Image of Angel: From Icons to Mass Culture

Gathering so many angels, and everything to do with them, in one exhibition was probably no easy feat, but it has been done in Ukraine. At one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year 'Image of Angel: From Icons to Mass Culture' visitors get a chance to see how these celestial beings have been depicted in art over the centuries and how they are still relevant in today's world.