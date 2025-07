Libya on the Brink: Libyan amputee joins fight against Haftar

Fighting around the western Libyan city of Tripoli has slowed in recent weeks following repeated failed attempts by militia leader Khalifa Haftar to take the capital. But as Obaida Hitto reports people traumatized by war are doing what they can to protect the city. #LibyaCivilWar #LibyaWar2019 #KhalifaHaftar