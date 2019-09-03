Tiny Turkish Art: Traditional miniature art gets modern spin

They say history is not a science - but is it an art? During the Ottoman Empire, important events were recorded with impeccable detail in the form of miniature paintings. Miniaturists had a golden age in the 16th century but their popularity waned following inventions like the printing press and photography. But today, miniature art is experiencing a revival in Turkey. As Natasha Hussain reports, artists are giving the craft a modern twist. #TurkishArt #Miniature #Painting