Hurricane Dorian: At least five people killed in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian continues to devastate the Bahamas, leaving at least five people dead. The Category Four storm left the Islands without power. Dorian is the second strongest hurricane on record and has sustained winds up to 260 kilometres an hour. Now, people in the US are preparing for Dorian to make landfall, as Lionel Donovan reports. #HurricaneDorian #DorianPath #DorianBahamas