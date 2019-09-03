WORLD
House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo
Palazzo Rucellai is one of the most beautiful buildings in Florence, dating back to the 15th century. A lot has been written about its splendid architecture, but now a new book tells its striking story from behind its celebrated façade slipping between the cracks of history and telling us all the drama it has witnessed over the years. Allison Levy, Art Historian & Writer of House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo 00:22 #HouseofSecrets #AllisonLevy #Literature
September 3, 2019
