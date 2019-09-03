FOSSIL TRADE: Is it wrong?

Imagine owning a dinosaur bone. Or a rock from the Jurassic period. The fossil trade is in fashion. And it’s got the science community grumbling and growling. This is Roundtable. Joining us on Roundtable is Professor Paul Barrett, Dinosaur Specialist at the Natural History Museum, Susannah Lydon Publicity officer at the Palaeontological Association and Assistant Professor in plant science at the University of Nottingham and joining us from South Dakota, Peter Larson, President of the Black Hills Institute. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.