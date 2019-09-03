Violence against women. We look at #aminext out of South Africa – Newsfeed

01:02 - Violence against women is on the increase around the world. #aminext is strengthening after the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana in South Africa 10:20 - Australian doctors declare the climate crisis a public health emergency 11:02 - The word Xenophobia trends out of SA after a number of attacks on foreigners #Newsfeed #AmINext? #MoonWalk