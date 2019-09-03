Turkey’s GDP shrinks slower than expected in Q2 | Money Talks

Turkey's economy has contracted slower than analysts had expected in the second quarter. The report was released as the country looks to recover from a recession brought on by 2018’s currency crisis. To break this down further, we spoke to Hakan Akbas. He's a Senior Advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group. #TurkeyEconomy #Recession #CurrencyCrisis