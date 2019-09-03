September 3, 2019
BIZTECH
HK leader Carrie Lam denies China tried blocking her resignation | Money Talks
The leader of Hong Kong has denied discussing her resignation with the Chinese government, amid the three-month crisis that has paralysed the international financial capital. Reuters obtained an audio recording in which Carrie Lam is heard saying she would step down if she could. Joel Flynn has more for us from Hong Kong. #HongKong #China #ExtraditionBill
