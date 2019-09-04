September 4, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kashmir's Divided Families | Bigger Than Five
Millions of Kashmiri families are divided across the Line of Control between Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Many of them have not seen each other for years, if not decades. The security clampdown and communications blackout imposed by the Indian government on Indian-administered Kashmir has been felt by families living across the border who have been unable to reach their loved ones. These are the stories of three divided families.
Kashmir's Divided Families | Bigger Than Five
Explore