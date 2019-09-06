Modi's Kashmir Gamble | Bigger Than Five

It has been more than 4 weeks since India's decision to revoke the decades-old special status of Jammu and Kashmir, by rescinding Article 370 of the constitution, which granted the disputed territory limited autonomy since 1947. Ahead of its decision, the Indian government deployed thousands of troops to the region, which is already one of the most densely militarized areas in the world. Local officials say up to four thousand Kashmiris including business leaders, human rights defenders, and elected representatives have since been arrested. Some, have reportedly been tortured. The government denies these allegations and insists that the restrictions are necessary to maintain law and order and prevent violence. Some protests in the Kashmir Valley have turned violent, with many Kashmiris anxious that Delhi’s unilateral move is intended to change the demographics of the state, from majority-Muslim to majority-Hindu. So is Prime Minister Modi gambling on Kashmir -- and Indian democracy?