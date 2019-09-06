WORLD
2 MIN READ
Modi's Kashmir Gamble | Bigger Than Five
It has been more than 4 weeks since India's decision to revoke the decades-old special status of Jammu and Kashmir, by rescinding Article 370 of the constitution, which granted the disputed territory limited autonomy since 1947. Ahead of its decision, the Indian government deployed thousands of troops to the region, which is already one of the most densely militarized areas in the world. Local officials say up to four thousand Kashmiris including business leaders, human rights defenders, and elected representatives have since been arrested. Some, have reportedly been tortured. The government denies these allegations and insists that the restrictions are necessary to maintain law and order and prevent violence. Some protests in the Kashmir Valley have turned violent, with many Kashmiris anxious that Delhi’s unilateral move is intended to change the demographics of the state, from majority-Muslim to majority-Hindu. So is Prime Minister Modi gambling on Kashmir -- and Indian democracy?
Modi's Kashmir Gamble | Bigger Than Five
September 6, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us