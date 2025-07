Man pulls out gun at Popeyes over sold out chicken sandwich

An angry customer pulled out a gun at a Popeyes in the US state of Texas after he was told the chicken sandwiches were sold out. Popeyes recently released a chicken sandwich to compete with market leader Chick-fil-A, sparking what has been dubbed the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" on Twitter. #Popeyes #PopeyesChicken #PopeyesChickenSandwich