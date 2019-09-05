Turkey: No-deal Brexit would have deep impact on trade | Money Talks

The 10th UK-Turkey business forum is under way here in Istanbul. TRT World caught up with the British ambassador to Turkey, Dominick Chilcott. He said a clear Brexit outcome is still uncertain but a no-deal scenario will have considerable effects on trade between the two countries. Turkey's trade minister was also present at the forum. She said a no-deal Brexit could cost Turkey up to $3 billion.