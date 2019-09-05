UK PM Boris Johnson proposes elections next month | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is putting his job on the line to ensure the UK leaves the European Union at the end of October. Many members of parliament, though, are trying to push through a delay to avoid a no-deal Brexit. For more on we spoke to Vicky Pryce from London's Centre for Economics and Business Research.