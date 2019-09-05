WORLD
Salvage Art Institute
Back in 2008, one of artist Jeff Koons's famed balloon animals fell and shattered into pieces. Normally it would have gone through a restoration and reappraisal process and then been put back on the market as soon as possible. But if the damage to the work costs more to repair than its value, the insurance company declares it a total loss, then acquires the piece and sells it as "salvage". And that's exactly how Koons's famous steel dog joined a warehouse of hundreds of other damaged artworks. But thanks to New York's Salvage Art Institute these pieces of "zombie art" are finding new life. Elka Krajewska, President and Founder of Salvage Art Institute 00:43 #SalvageArt #ElkaKrajewska #JeffKoon
Salvage Art Institute
September 5, 2019
