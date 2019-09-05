Hurricane Dorian: At least 20 people killed in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is regaining strength and is now a Category three storm as it heads towards the Carolinas in the US. Meanwhile we're learning more about its deadly trail of destruction in the Bahamas. Authorities say Dorian has claimed 20 lives and that number could rise. As Sally Ayhan reports rescue crews are only NOW able to reach areas that were the hardest hit. #HurricaneDorian, #US, #AtlanticOcean