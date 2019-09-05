WORLD
REFILL AND REUSE: Can it work?
Every minute, one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into our oceans. We’ve all heard the scary facts about plastic. But what can we practically do about it? Joining us at the Roundtable; Natalie Fee, Environmental Campaigner and Founder of City to Sea; Prof Karl Williams, Director of the Centre for Waste Management from The University of Central Lancashire; Dr Sharon George, Course Director for MSc Environmental Sustainability and Green Technology at Keele University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 5, 2019
