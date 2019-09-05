REFILL AND REUSE: Can it work?

Every minute, one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into our oceans. We've all heard the scary facts about plastic. But what can we practically do about it? Joining us at the Roundtable; Natalie Fee, Environmental Campaigner and Founder of City to Sea; Prof Karl Williams, Director of the Centre for Waste Management from The University of Central Lancashire; Dr Sharon George, Course Director for MSc Environmental Sustainability and Green Technology at Keele University.