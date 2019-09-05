WORLD
Family facing deportations from Australia fight to remain – Newsfeed
00:59 - Nades and Priya came to Australia by boat in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Their two little girls were born in Australia. Now, after multiple failed asylum applications, they could be deported. Theirs is a story that has cut through the Australian hard line approach to immigration 06:30 - Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP skewers PM Boris Johnson and makes him face up to his racist rhetoric in amazing moment in the House of Commons 11:21 - YouTube closes 17k channels which host hateful material and remove 100k videos 12:21 - Writer of Crazy Rich Asians movie won’t be getting crazy rich off the sequel #Newsfeed #HometoBiloela #KashmirCrisis
Family facing deportations from Australia fight to remain – Newsfeed
September 5, 2019
