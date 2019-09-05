September 5, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkey, Thailand discuss free trade agreement | Money Talks
Thailand's largest export market, China is slowing down. So it's turning to other countries, including Turkey, to boost its exports. TRT World's Mobin Nasir is in Bangkok where he met with the Thai ambassador to Turkey and began by asking her how the government plans to attract Turkish buyers and investors. #FreeTradeAgreement #Thailand #Turkey
Turkey, Thailand discuss free trade agreement | Money Talks
Explore